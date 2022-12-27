MLB Rumors: Nathan Eovaldi Leaves Red Sox After Five Seasons

Nathan Eovaldi is headed home, bringing his tenure with the Boston Red Sox to an end after five seasons.

Eovaldi has agreed on a contract with the Texas Rangers, per Robert Murray of FanSided.

The deal was confirmed by ESPN’s Jeff Passan, who gave specifics on the 32-year-old’s deal.

“Right hander Nathan Eovaldi and the Texas Rangers are in agreement on a two-year, $34 million contract that includes a third-year vesting player option, sources familiar with the deal tell ESPN,” Passan tweeted Tuesday. “Performance bonuses in the contract can take the total value even higher.”

The Red Sox extended a one-year, $19.65 million qualifying offer to Eovaldi following the 2022 season, though he turned it down and elected free agency. Boston reportedly also offered him a multi-year deal in which he turned down.

The Red Sox will receive a fourth-round compensatory pick for losing the veteran righty.

In joining the Rangers, Eovaldi heads back home to Texas after five seasons and one World Series championship with the Red Sox. Eovaldi initially arrived to Boston at the 2018 Major League Baseball trade deadline, helping author one of that season’s signature moments against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the World Series.