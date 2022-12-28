MLB Rumors: Red Sox Agree To One-Year Deal With Corey Kluber

The Red Sox made a move to add to their starting rotation.

Boston on Wednesday agreed to a one-year deal with Corey Kluber, ESPN’s Jeff Passan and The Boston Globe’s Alex Speier reported. The contract also includes a club option for the 2024 season and has a $10 million guarantee for 2023.

While Kluber certainly isn’t the same pitcher he was when he won two Cy Young Awards while in Cleveland, he will be able to eat innings for the Red Sox, which they’ll need after Nathan Eovaldi and Rich Hill departed the organization.

Kluber, a member of the Tampa Bay Rays last season, went 10-10 with a 4.34 ERA in 164 innings pitched. While those numbers aren’t the most attractive, he did strike out 139 batters and walked just 21.

The Red Sox have been connected to Kluber in the past and it appears they finally have landed him.