MLB Rumors: Red Sox Contacted Marlins About Miguel Rojas

With the Boston Red Sox having several avenues to explore regarding their starting shortstop spot, the team reportedly expressed interest in one potential trade target.

Miguel Rojas of the Miami Marlins was a name that the Red Sox asked about “more recently,” which The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal reported on Friday. However, Rosenthal indicated that Rojas’ defense — which the Marlins value — will likely keep him in Miami despite the garnered trade interest.

Rojas, who will be 34 on Opening Day, ranked second among all shortstops in defensive runs saved (17) with a .988 fielding percentage last season. He also made 10 appearances at first base where he didn’t make a single error in 30 chances.

At the plate, Rojas batted .236/.283/.322 with six home runs, 19 doubles and 36 RBIs in 140 games played.

After Xander Bogaerts signed with the San Diego Padres, chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom mentioned that the Red Sox would consider various options to fill the void.

“I don’t want to and shouldn’t get too specific on what we wouldn?t consider with any free agent,” Bloom told Chad Jennings of The Athletic. “I don’t think that’s appropriate, but I definitely would not take the scenario off the table.”

Before the 2022 season, Rojas signed a two-year deal worth $10 million with the Marlins. He will become an unrestricted free agent in 2024.