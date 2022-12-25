MLB Rumors: Red Sox Contacted Outfielder Andrew Benintendi

The Boston Red Sox reportedly explored a familiar outfield option during the start of free agency this offseason.

Before making Andrew Benintendi made his decision, the Red Sox contacted him, according to Alex Speier of The Boston Globe. However, the market favored the veteran outfielder following his first All-Star campaign. The Chicago White Sox snagged Benintendi on a five-year deal worth $75 million.

In Boston, Benintendi blossomed into a fan favorite. He was drafted by the organization in 2015 and made his big-league debut with the Red Sox in 2016.

With the Red Sox, Benintendi batted .273/.353/.435 with 51 home runs and 260 RBIs in 485 games played. In 2018, he helped Boston through their playoff run to a World Series title over the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Last season, he split time with the Kansas City Royals and New York Yankees. The first half appeared promising as though he’d be poised for a career year. In the first half (87 games) with the Royals, Benintendi was solid at the plate. He hit .317/.386/.401 with three homers and 37 RBIs.

However, after he was dealt to the Yankees before the Major League Baseball trade deadline, that production collapsed. In the second half of the year, Benintendi’s splits fell to .273/.344/.396 while only totaling 14 RBIs.

Nevertheless, while landing a notable payday in Chicago, Benintendi serves as a justified fit. The White Sox finished .500 at 81-81 and missed the postseason. A major offensive kryptonite to Chicago’s lineup was right-handed pitching.