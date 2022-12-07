MLB Rumors: Starting Pitcher Leaves Yankees To Sign With Cubs

There’s another void in the New York Yankees’ starting pitching rotation after Wednesday.

Jameson Taillon is on his way out of the Bronx to sign a four-year, $68 million deal with the Chicago Cubs, as first reported by ESPN’s Jesse Rogers and Jeff Passan. The Yankees acquired Taillon from the Pirates ahead of the 2021 Major League Baseball trade deadline in exchange for four prospects.

The second overall pick in the 2010 MLB Draft, Taillon pitched the first four seasons of his big league career in Pittsburgh, logging a combined 3.67 ERA across 466 total innings. The right-hander struggled in his first half-season with New York but rebounded with a solid 2022 campaign. Taillon’s 14 wins led the Yankees and he kept his season ERA under 4 for the first time since the 2018 season.

Taillon’s exit offered another reminder that New York has a strong need for pitching. The Yankees on Tuesday reportedly bolstered their bullpen by adding Tommy Kahnle, but the rotation still needs to be addressed. Brian Cashman and company reportedly are “focused” on left-hander Carlos Rodón, who might be drawing interest from at least five other clubs.

Perhaps the Yankees can now turn their attention to the starting rotation after reportedly striking a deal with Aaron Judge to return to New York.