MLB Rumors: Trea Turner Suitor ‘Pivoting’ To Xander Bogaerts

The Padres didn’t succeed at first, but it sounds like they’re eager to try again.

Another Major League Baseball superstar was taken off the free-agent market Monday when Trea Turner signed a whopping 11-year deal with the Philadelphia Phillies. The reigning National League champions apparently were able to land the shortstop without being the highest bidder, as San Diego reportedly made the two-time All-Star a richer offer.

The Padres’ reported offer to Turner indicated San Diego is willing to spend — and spend big. And according to ESPN’s Buster Olney, the Padres are comfortable doing so for another one of the remaining marquee free agents.

“With Turner now off the board, the Padres are pivoting hard in the market, with four elite position players on the board — slugger Aaron Judge and shortstops Carlos Correa, Dansby Swanson and Xander Bogaerts,” Olney wrote. “As one longtime evaluator said Tuesday morning: If the Padres were willing to spend $350 million or $360 million on Turner, why wouldn’t they take a shot at Judge, or Correa, or Bogaerts?”

The veteran MLB insider also broke down how Bogaerts, specifically, could fit into the equation in San Diego.

“The Padres are known to have been in touch with Bogaerts, who contended for a batting title with the Red Sox in 2022 and just opted out of his contract,” Olney wrote. “In the spring, Boston offered Bogaerts a one-year, $30 million extension, on top of the three years and $60 million he is already owed — and it appears Bogaerts’ market this winter will yield him a contract that takes him way, way beyond what the Red Sox proposed. The Padres could sign the 30-year-old Bogaerts to be their shortstop in the near future, and with Tatis, Jr. on the roster, Bogaerts could shift to another spot in later years.”

San Diego reportedly spoke to Bogaerts’ agent, Scott Boras, about the four-time All-Star potentially switching positions, an idea the super-agent bluntly shut down. It’s unclear if the Padres would be willing to sign Bogaerts solely as a shortstop, but Fernando Tatís Jr. certainly hasn’t done himself many favors of late. Maybe San Diego would be open to slotting Bogaerts at shortstop and finding a new position for the 23-year-old Tatís upon his return from suspension.