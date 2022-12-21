MLB Rumors: Versatile Silver Slugger Winner Heading To Angels

Brandon Drury has found yet another home in his professional baseball journey.

The super utility player reportedly agreed to join the seventh team of his Major League Baseball career by signing a two-year deal worth $17 million to become a member of the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday, according to The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal.

Drury is coming off by far the best season of his eight-year career. He started the campaign with the Cincinnati Reds before getting traded to the San Diego Padres, as the 30-year-old totaled 28 home runs with 87 RBIs while recording a .263 batting average en route to winning his first Silver Slugger Award.

While Drury will bring some added pop to a lineup that already possesses Mike Trout and Shoehi Ohtani, the veteran provides a great deal of value with his defensive versatility. Drury suited up at all four infield spots this past season and also played a game in right field.

Drury has experience playing in the American League as well, having spent two-plus seasons with the Toronto Blue Jays and part of a season with the New York Yankees.

This move by the Angels continues a somewhat busy offseason for the organization. Prior to signing Drury, the Angels acquired Gio Urshela and former Boston Red Sox outfielder Hunter Renfroe.