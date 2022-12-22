MLB Rumors: What Has Halted Yankees Trade For Bryan Reynolds

The Yankees could use a boost in the outfield, but they might have to give up a key asset to do so.

New York has been linked to Pirates outfielder Bryan Reynolds. Multiple other teams also could use the All-Star’s services, as well, but Pittsburgh is not willing to part with the 27-year-old that easily.

Major League Baseball insider Jon Morosi reported Thursday the Yankees are among multiple teams that have contracted the Pirates for Reynolds, but Morosi also reported one obstacle to a trade is Pittsburgh would like starting pitchers to headline a potential deal.

The Bronx Bombers have immense depth at the position, especially after signing Carlos Rodón to a six-year, $162 million contract. The southpaw will join a rotation that includes Gerrit Cole, Nestor Cortes and Frankie Montas.

That starting rotation would rank among the best in MLB, but the Yankees are thin in the outfield. Aaron Judge signed a massive nine-year, $360 million contract, but Oswaldo Cabrera, Harrison Bader and Aaron Hicks leave a lot to be desired.

The Yankees will have to decide if giving up a starting pitcher is worth the potential upgrade Reynolds can bring.