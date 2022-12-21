MLB World Reacts To Carlos Correa’s Reported Signing With Mets

If you went to bed Tuesday night, all you knew was that the San Francisco Giants had postponed the introductory press conference of shortstop Carlos Correa. And when you woke up, Correa was on his way to the New York Mets.

Steve Cohen and company have not stopped making a splash this offseason with eyes on a hopeful World Series title as their biggest move came in the form of snatching the two-time All-Star from the Giants in the craziest story of the offseason. According to the New York Post’s Jon Heyman, Correa signed a 12-year, $315 million deal with the Mets early Wednesday morning after the deal with San Francisco fell apart due to concerns following the Gold Glove shortstop’s medical evaluation, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan, leading Scott Boras to reach out to New York for the deal to come together.

As you can imagine, the Major League Baseball world reacted to this news with shock, jokes and many feeling bad for the Giants.

Here are some of the best reactions.

Carlos Correa the first MLB player to enter the transfer portal. — Anthony Castrovince (@castrovince) December 21, 2022

Carlos Correa before getting on Steve Cohen?s private jet pic.twitter.com/KbdD70rUjV — Extend Rafael Devers ? (@JustinMLB) December 21, 2022

Live look at Giants fans waking up to the Carlos Correa news ?? pic.twitter.com/lbzKATzO7n — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) December 21, 2022

Carlos Correa when he left his Giants physical to get the offer from Steve Cohen pic.twitter.com/OZ204gLy6o — Matty Chucks?? (@MattyChucks) December 21, 2022

At least Carlos Correa?s tenure with the SF Giants was longer than Arson Judge. — Danny Vietti (@DannyVietti) December 21, 2022



Carlos Correa and Aaron Judge with the Giants this month pic.twitter.com/dEfWa3CE42 — BetRivers Sportsbook (@BetRivers) December 21, 2022

“This really makes a big difference,” Cohen told Heyman. “I felt like our pitching was in good shape. We needed one more hitter. This puts us over the top.”

No kidding. The Mets already were going all in but this is another level MLB has never seen. Correa joins Francisco Lindor to make up one of the best left sides in baseball.