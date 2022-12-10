Morocco Vs. Portugal Live Stream: Watch World Cup Game Online, On TV

Morocco and Portugal will face off at Al Thumama Stadium in the third quarterfinal match of the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Saturday.

The Atlas Lions are coming off an upset win over Spain after a penalty shootout, and The Navigators eased past Switzerland with a 6-1 win without star player Cristiano Ronaldo.

Fernando Santos made the bold move to sit the team’s captain, but it clearly paid off. It’s not obvious why the manager made the move, and it’s also not known if Santos will sit Ronaldo again against Morocco.

Walid Regragui’s squad will be prepared either way as his team hopes to make it to its first World Cup semifinals for the first time in the country’s history.

In a three-way wager, Portugal is -145 favorites, Morocco is +475 underdogs and the result of a tie in regulation has +265 odds, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. Portugal has -300 odds to advance to the semifinals, and Morocco has +240 odds to advance to the next knockout round.

Here’s how to watch Morocco-Portugal online and on TV:

When: Friday, Dec. 2 at 8 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | FOX