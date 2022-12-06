Morocco Vs. Spain Live Stream: Watch World Cup Game Online, On TV

A spot in the 2022 FIFA World Cup quarterfinals is on the line when neighbors Spain and Morocco do battle Tuesday.

Spain entered this World Cup as one of the favorites to win the whole thing, while Morocco has ridden a surprising wave in winning Group F and picking up as many points as England and Netherlands.

Sergio Busquets, Pedri and Gavi combine to form one of the best midfields in the tournament for Spain, making them a heavy favorite in this one. Morocco is a 6-1 underdog at DraftKings Sportsbook to pull off an upset against one of the World Cup favorites.

Here’s how to watch the Spain-Morocco match online and on TV:

When: Tuesday, Dec. 6 at 10 a.m. ET

TV: FOX

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | FOX