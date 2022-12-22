Nationals Claim Jeter Downs, Key Piece In Mookie Betts Trade

Jeter Downs, a key piece in the Mookie Betts trade, has a new home.

The Boston Red Sox designated Downs for assignment in order to make room on the 40-man roster for newcomer Masataka Yoshida earlier this month, and the Washington Nationals apparently liked enough of what they saw to take a flyer on the 24-year-old.

The Nats claimed Downs off waivers Thursday afternoon, the Red Sox announced, which doesn’t make the 2019 Betts trade to the Los Angeles Dodgers look any better.

Downs, who once was ranked as a top five prospect in the Red Sox system, struggled during his brief time in Boston. He hit .154 with one home run and four RBIs with 21 strikeouts and one walk. In 81 games for the Worcester Red Sox, Downs amassed a .197 average with 16 home runs and 33 RBIs.

The Red Sox still have a lot of questions in their infield before the 2023 season begins, and they’ll have one less depth piece in Downs going forward.