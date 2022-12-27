Unspecified ‘Security Threat’ Delays Start Of Spurs-Jazz NBA Game

Fans in San Antonio had to wait a tad for their post-Christmas NBA fix.

Tip-off of the Spurs’ matchup with the Utah Jazz on Monday was delayed from 7 p.m. CT to 7:40 p.m. for an undisclosed “security threat,” media covering the game reported. The unspecified threat “impacted fans entering AT&T Center,” according to an official statement.

Roughly 10 minutes before the scheduled game time, Sarah Todd, who covers the Jazz for the Deseret News, posted a video of mostly empty stands.

Todd later tweeted that a person told her there was “no danger” as fans were slowly trickling in.

No further details were provided after the game began beyond a statement by Spurs CEO R.C. Buford apologizing to fans for the delay and saying the issue had been “resolved.”