NBA Rumors: Joe Mazzulla’s Scouting Reports Unearthed In Unique Way

A Quizlet account is a useful tool for students. And it possibly could have helped Boston Celtics interim head coach Joe Mazzulla study his opponents as well.

The Internet sure seems to believe that is the case after a Twitter user reportedly found scouting reports on players that were under an account for Mazzulla, which featured a photo of the 34-year-old coach and his family as his profile picture, according to the Sporting News. The account has since been deleted.

But that was after screenshots of the scouting reports, which were on digital flashcards, surfaced online, including a detailed report on Phoenix Suns point guard Chris Paul as well as other NBA stars.

Mazzulla was asked about the Quizlet account prior to the Celtics facing the Orlando Magic on Friday night, and didn’t deny that the account had existed. The Athletic’s Jay King tweeted that Mazzulla said Quizlet was a “great source for retaining information.”

NBA fans think they now know how Mazzulla feels about certain players across the league, and if he was using the website to help him navigate being the youngest coach in the league, it sure was working for him.

While Mazzulla has some unique tendencies compared to other NBA coaches, like being extremely protective of using timeouts even when opposing teams are going on runs, he has the Celtics owning the league’s best record at 22-7 heading into the matchup with the Magic. Mazzulla also is seen as the clear favorite at the moment to win Coach of the Year honors.

Regardless of how Mazzulla is going about his business, whatever he is doing is certainly working for him and the Celtics.