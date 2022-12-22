New York Rivalry Heating Up With Latest Comment From Yankees President

The rivalry between the two teams in New York has been kicked into high gear and the latest comment from the Yankees side of things should only add fuel to the fire.

It’s no secret the Mets have spent money this offseason — and a lot of it — but we’ve reached the point where they, rather than the Yankees, are starting to be seen as the top team in New York.

While the Yankees have been busy this offseason with the re-signing of their new captain Aaron Judge and nabbing starter Carlos Rodón to bolster their bullpen, it’s nothing compared to the Mets. The Carlos Correa switch was the perfect exclamation point to what has to be deemed by owner Steve Cohen a success.

Adding Justin Verlander, Kodai Senga, José Quintana and David Robertson was one-half of the work to pair with keeping Brandon Nimmo, Edwin Díaz and Adam Ottavino.

So, does that make the Mets the new top team out of New York? Not so fast says Yankees president Randy Levine.

“There’s no doubt the Yankees have been, are today, and will continue in the future as the flagship of Major League Baseball,” Levine said during Carlos Rodón’s introductory press conference, as transcribed by USA Today’s Bob Nightengale.

And it begins. If the Mets are trying to get to the Yankees, it seems to be working.