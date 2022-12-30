NFL Coach Uses Derek Carr Drama To Fire Shot At QB-Needy Jets

The New York Jets are a viable option for Derek Carr now that the Las Vegas Raiders seemingly are moving on from their longtime starting quarterback.

Zach Wilson doesn’t look like the answer in the Meadowlands. The Jets have made tremendous strides defensively this season. And New York has several good offensive building blocks who could really shine in conjunction with more consistent QB play.

Carr isn’t a worldbeater, by any means, but he’d certainly be an upgrade as the Jets continue to search for the franchise quarterback that’s eluded them over the years.

“Never rule out the Jets,” a current NFL coach told Heavy.com’s Matt Lombardo of the Carr situation, joking, “They’re always looking for their next former quarterback.”

Ouch. That’s a little bit of a jab, huh?

Anyway, the Raiders have decided to bench Carr for their final two games this season, with Jarrett Stidham drawing the start in Week 17 against the San Francisco 49ers. This all but ends Carr’s polarizing nine-year tenure with the organization, as the Raiders could look to trade the 31-year-old before ultimately cutting him if a deal doesn’t line up.

The Jets recently benched Wilson in favor of Mike White, who then suffered a rib injury that forced the former back into action. Wilson failed to capitalize on the opportunity, though, and the Jets now are turning back to White in Week 17 as they look to keep their AFC playoff hopes alive.