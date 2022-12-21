NFL Fans React Irrationally After Rob Gronkowski ‘Bored’ Tweet

Retired tight end Rob Gronkowski lit a match Wednesday evening as he seemingly sat back and watched NFL Twitter burn to the ground.

In Gronkowski’s defense, it didn’t take much. A simple tweet expressing how he was “kinda bored” did the trick with football fans immediately reacting irrationally. Of course, many quickly turned that tweet into the belief the retired pass-catcher and current FOX Sports analyst might return to the playing field with Week 16 quickly approaching.

You can check out some of the responses here, as many fanbases were represented including both the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers:

Run it back w/ Brady and the Pats. League missing the villains. https://t.co/EcYisBQaci — Daran ???? (@dfaustt) December 21, 2022

COME HOME and bring the other two with you pic.twitter.com/CJKnvT1T74 — ??Danny?? (@NotOverYet12) December 21, 2022

Brady needs you. Suit up again big bro ? pic.twitter.com/lgFlqYlxr5 — ???? (@TampaJ21) December 21, 2022

Miami could use a te https://t.co/jkODpjNU6b — David (@Finacynical) December 21, 2022

Chiefs — Boro (@bborovetz28) December 21, 2022

It’s worth noting that Gronkowski previously told NESN.com on July 12 that while he would pick up a call from Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, he had no plans to again come out of retirement. Of course, those sentiments were shared quite a long time ago and it’s not like Gronkowski hasn’t ever come out of retirement before.

Nevertheless, it’s probably wise for NFL fans to proceed with caution as opposed to jumping to the conclusion that the future Hall of Famer could return for a playoff run.