NFL Finds No Violation Of Concussion Protocol For Patriots’ DeVante Parker

The NFL and NFL Players Association released their review of DeVante Parker’s injury situation and found there was no violation of the concussion protocol.

The Patriots wide receiver suffered a head injury during New England’s Week 14 win over the Arizona Cardinals. Parker was visibly shaken after a hit, but he was not immediately taken off the field until teammate Nelson Agholor informed officials.

Parker made his feelings clear on how the situation was handled, and it sparked a review with many questioning whether or not the concussion protocol was truly followed, specifically if the concussion spotters were properly doing their job.

“The documents and interviews established that one of the spotters was engaged with the Patriots medical staff regarding a prior injury when the play occurred, the NFL and NFLPA said in a joint statement, per NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero. “The other certified athletic trainer spotter observed the play as it occurred, heard the broadcasters’ commentary in real time, and immediately informed his colleague of the need to review the play for a potential head injury.

“During the approximately 20 seconds that elapsed before the play was stopped, both spotters requested the replay, reviewed that game video to confirm the player exhibited post-injury behavior, and concluded a mandatory evaluation was necessary. The spotters were in the process of calling a Medical Timeout when play was stopped due to the Cardinals throwing a challenge flag. The spotters then advises the Patriots medical staff that the player required a concussion evaluation pursuant to the Protocol.”

“The club’s medical staff removed the player from the field and evaluated him, together with the Unaffiliated Neurotrauma Consultant. As required under the Protocol, the spotters’ booth provided injury video to the sideline medical personnel, who diagnosed the player with a concussion. The parties are satisfied that the player would not have participated in another play even if the Cardinals had not challenged the play.”

The NFL and NFLPA also thanked Agholor and other players who signaled to officials to stop the game, though the action would seemingly conflict with the timeline the statement laid out.