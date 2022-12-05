NFL Scheduling Change Sign Of The Times For Patriots, Bill Belichick

The Patriots are no strangers to seeing their games flexed, including out of primetime slots.

In fact, there are five recent examples of New England games being flexed out of the “Sunday Night Football” broadcast.

Times Patriots have been flexed out of Sunday Night Football



– 2008: Patriots-Seahawks for Redskins-Ravens

– 2009: Patriots-Dolphins for Vikings-Cardinals

– 2011: Colts?Patriots for Lions-Saints

– 2013: Patriots-Ravens for Bears-Eagles

– 2016: Patriots-Jets for Chiefs-Broncos — Ryan Hannable (@RyanHannable) December 5, 2022

In each of those instances, the change was made largely due to the Patriots’ opponent being some combination of bad and/or uninteresting. New England also has been flexed into more attractive time slots due to their opponents exceeding expectations. Games against the Buffalo Bills in 2007 and in 2019 come to mind.

But what the NFL announced Monday afternoon was something much different.

The league decided to move the Week 15 game between the Patriots and the Raiders in Las Vegas out of the “Sunday Night Football” and back to 4:05 p.m. ET. NBC instead will air a suddenly pivotal matchup between the New York Giants and the Washington Commanders.

The once highly anticipated showdown between Bill Belichick and his longtime protegee, Josh McDaniels, no longer will be viewed by a national TV audience in a primetime slot.