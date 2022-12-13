NFL Rumors: Cole Beasley Unretires, Signs With This Team

Cole Beasley apparently isn’t done with the NFL after all.

Beasley, 33, announced his retirement from the league in early October after a brief two-game stint with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. But more football is in store for the veteran wide receiver, who is expected to sign to the Bills practice squad, per a report Monday morning from NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo. The league insider noted Beasley likely will join Buffalo’s gameday roster “in short order.”

This new pact marks a homecoming for Beasley, who played three successful seasons in Buffalo from 2019 through 2021. The 2012 undrafted free agent set career single-season highs for touchdown catches (six) and receiving yards (967) in his first and second campaigns with the Bills, respectively. The speedy slot receiver also caught 82 passes in both the 2020 and 2021 seasons, the highest marks of his 11-year career.

Beasley will join a Buffalo team that is a virtual lock for the playoffs and enters Week 15 as the No. 1 seed in the AFC. Josh Allen and company will close out the regular season with matchups against the Miami Dolphins, Chicago Bears, Cincinnati Bengals and New England Patriots.

It also should be noted that Beasley isn’t the wide receiver who most thought the Bills would sign at this juncture of the season. Buffalo was one of the stops on Odell Beckham Jr.’s recent free agency tour, but new developments indicate OBJ won’t play in the regular season. The Dallas Cowboys, arguably the most aggressive Beckham suitor the past month-plus, also went in a different direction at wideout when they signed veteran T.Y. Hilton on Monday.

If Beasley is ready to go and doesn’t need much time to get reacclimated in Western New York, perhaps we’ll see him on the field Saturday when the Bills host the rival Dolphins.