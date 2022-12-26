NFL Rumors: Potential Targets Emerge For Broncos Head Coaching Job

The Denver Broncos are in the market for a new head coach after firing Nathaniel Hackett on Monday and it appears they’ve already put together a short list of potential candidates for the job.

CBS Sports’ Josina Anderson reported the Broncos are seeking a coach that has a connection with veteran quarterback Russell Wilson, who has struggled mightily during his first season in Denver after the organization gave up a haul to acquire him this past offseason.

With trying to get Wilson back to playing at a Pro Bowl level a priority, it might hinder the candidacy of New England Patriots linebackers coach Jerod Mayo, who has expressed interest in a bigger coaching role and interviewed for the position with the Broncos last year before they ultimately decided to bring in Hackett.

Anderson tweeted some names that have already been discussed to fill Denver’s head-coaching void, including Dan Quinn, Darrell Bevell, Eric Bieniemy, Sean Payton, DeMeco Ryans and Shane Steichen.

Quinn, who is currently the defensive coordinator for the Dallas Cowboys, and Bevell, the quarterbacks/passing game coordinator with the Miami Dolphins, both have a connection to Wilson. Quinn was on Seattle’s staff for two seasons with Wilson while Bevell served as the signal-caller’s offensive coordinator for six seasons. Wilson was selected to the Pro Bowl five of those years.

An already built-in relationship with Wilson could vault Quinn and Bevell to the top of the list, though Anderson noted Payton has more interest coaching the Cowboys, Los Angeles Chargers or Arizona Cardinals.

Bieniemy’s name has come up in coaching conversations during the past couple of offseasons due to the work he’s done as the offensive coordinator for the Kanas City Chiefs. Ryans and Steichen, like Bieniemy, have no prior head coaching experience.