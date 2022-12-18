NFL Rumors: Why Zach Wilson Is Likely To Make Another Jets Start

Zach Wilson made his first start in 28 days Sunday. Unfortunately for Jets fans, it was more of the same out of New York’s former No. 2 overall pick.

Wilson’s latest start resulted in another loss for the Jets, a 20-17 effort against the Detroit Lions at MetLife Stadium. The 23-year-old signal caller showed some flashes, finishing with 317 passing yards and a pair of touchdowns, but New York failed to reach the 20-point mark for the fifth-consecutive game with Wilson under center.

Jets fans likely would prefer to see Mike White make his return when the Jets host the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday night. That reportedly isn’t likely to happen, though.

According to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, White “likely” won’t be available by the time Thursday rolls around. The 27-year-old is reportedly regarded as week-to-week with a fracture rib, and Florio’s sources don’t believe he will have enough time to be cleared between games for New York.

Jets head coach Robert Saleh was noncommittal in giving a grade on Wilson’s performance from Sunday, but White’s status means Wilson is probably going to get another shot at starting against Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars, the only marriage made official prior to Wilson and the Jets’ from 2020.

Wilson still believes he is the Jets’ future, but another subpar performance opposite Lawrence of all people could be the final nail in the coffin of his tenure in New York.