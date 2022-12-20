NFL Week 15 Takeaways: Bill Belichick Tenure Delivered Most Embarrassing Moment?

The New England Patriots have suffered worse losses than Week 15 against the Las Vegas Raiders. They had an undefeated season come up one game short of a Super Bowl, after all. And given the fact it was clear the Patriots weren’t going anywhere even if they did reach the postseason this time around, it’s difficult to point to Sunday’s defeat as the organization’s most devastating.

But it is fair to question if the unspeakable loss on the game’s final play was the most embarrassing of the Bill Belichick tenure. While we’re not trying to be too reactionary, it does feel like it.

The unimaginable display against the Raiders has been and will continue to serve as a punching bag for NFL fans and other organizations. The mind-blowing decision of Jakobi Meyers to throw a full-fledged pass to quarterback Mac Jones, who was some 60 yards away from the end zone no less, might be the single-biggest brain fart in football history. It will be associated with every lateral from now until the end of time, as it already was during “Monday Night Football.” And the lasting image of Mac Jones being thrown through the earth’s core while attempting to tackle Chandler Jones might never escape us.

The offensive play, snapped with three seconds left in a 24-all tie and New England at its own 44-yard line, didn’t just shatter the team’s playoff aspirations. It shattered the fanbase’s trust in the future Hall of Fame coach and the staff he was responsible for putting together. It confirmed the Patriots, long known for being the best-coached team in the league, now are poorly coached. The examples Sunday were plentiful.

Perhaps most notably, Belichick deflected when asked if players were told in that moment to go down after the Rhamondre Stevenson draw play as opposed to making ill-advised laterals. Belichick instead expressed how the team has talked about “situational football.” This isn’t to say the game-losing play strictly is on coaching either. Professional football players should know better in that situation. However, there were many other miscues when it came to situational football including a pivotal blocked punt, operational issues on a goal-to-go situation and a questionable defensive call on a critical fourth-and-10 for the Raiders offense. Belichick classified all as “mistakes” when asked about each situation after the game. Fifteen weeks into the season, however, operational mistakes can’t be overlooked.

That’s why now, at the very least, New England’s Week 15 loss serves as a microcosm for its underwhelming 2022 season. At the very worst, though, it serves as the most embarrassing moment in the post-Tom Brady era and arguably the most embarrassing of Belichick’s successful tenure with the Patriots.