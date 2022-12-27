NFL Twitter Mocks Chargers Coach Brandon Staley For Pregame Routine

It’s usually the fourth down decision-making of Los Angeles Chargers coach Brandon Staley that causes a stir.

But the 40-year-old coach had Twitter buzzing well before the Chargers and Indianapolis Colts got underway on “Monday Night Football.”

While players have their own pregame routines, so do coaches — and Staley had quite a unique one that ESPN cameras happened to catch. Staley was shown running the stadium steps of Lucas Oil Stadium — a fairly normal routine New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh is known for — but what was more interesting were the yoga poses he was doing on the turf to stretch out his back.

Seeing Staley go through the stretches was odd, and NFL Twitter responded by having a field day at Staley’s expense.

Can?t tell if Brandon Staley is prepping for a MNF game or a trip to Erewhon and brunch with the girls pic.twitter.com/NGroRsPr1u — Anand Nanduri (@NanduriNFL) December 27, 2022

Brandon Staley getting ready to go on 4th and short from his own 30 ?pic.twitter.com/6a16XJqWjO — FanDuel (@FanDuel) December 27, 2022

Brandon Staley getting ready to go for it on every fourth down pic.twitter.com/urw8hQzkqW — Pardon My Take (@PardonMyTake) December 26, 2022

Brandon Staley is ready if needed pic.twitter.com/EZbVV5eQK0 — RunYourPool (@RunYourPool_) December 27, 2022

Staley is rumored to be on the hot seat, especially if the Chargers don’t clinch a spot in the playoffs. And if things end up not working out with the Chargers, Staley could presumably fall back on being a yoga instructor.