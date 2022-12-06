NFL Week 13 Takeaways: Importance Of Star Wideouts Can’t Be Overstated

It’s a not exactly a new idea, but that doesn’t mean it should be overlooked: Offenses with clear-cut No. 1 receivers are much better suited than offenses without such players.

It’s been on display throughout the 2022 campaign with the Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins, among others, and was again in Week 13. Those who fit that No. 1 wideout criteria jump off the page, you know who they are. And they helped their teams to victories in meaningful mid-season spots.

Perhaps no example was more glaring than Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown, who went off for 119 yards on eight catches and two touchdowns against his former team in the Tennessee Titans. He’s a clear No. 1. Brown’s second touchdown catch was heavily contested with Tennessee cornerback Tre Avery draped all over him. It didn’t matter. And that came after Brown’s initial score featured a perfectly executed double move while his physicality helped him get wide open on a 41-yard touchdown.

NFL fans watching “Sunday Night Football” saw another example in Dallas Cowboys third-year wideout CeeDee Lamb. Lamb has continued to ascend with Dak Prescott back behind center (27 rec., 372 yards, three scores in last four games), but his primetime performance brought many back to his dominant days at Oklahoma. Lamb’s highlight of the night was his 20-yard second-effort touchdown in the first quarter, but not to be overlooked was a third-and-10 conversion in which he sidestepped Colts linebacker Zaire Franklin and ran over safety Julian Blackmon. (You can watch it here.) Lamb’s Week 13 numbers (five rec. on seven targets, 71 yards) would have been even better if Prescott didn’t miss him on a second-down play-action in the third quarter, too. He’s now a top wideout in the league.

Minnesota Vikings wideout Justin Jefferson, a candidate to win Offensive Player of the Year, was more limited than usual Sunday as he went up against Defensive Rookie of the Year nominee in Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner. But with the game on the line — and New York opting for Gardner to not follow Jefferson for some reason — the budding superstar hauled in what proved to be the game-winning touchdown from Kirk Cousins. It was a perfectly executed route as Jefferson’s hesitation in the end zone allowed him the half second to get open in the corner. He, too, is a difference-maker.