NHL Insider ‘Gifts’ Bruins New Center To Join Patrice Bergeron, David Krejci

The Bruins have kicked off the 2022-23 season as good as they could have imagined, but that doesn’t mean Boston can’t get better.

The Black and Gold are 25-4-2 through 31 games this season, leaving them atop the Eastern Conference and the overall NHL standings as the best team in hockey.

So, as we get into the holiday spirit, is there anything the Bruins really need right now to get better? One insider believes so.

ESPN’s Greg Wyshynski handed out “gifts” for all 32 teams and the Bruins were gifted Vancouver Canucks captain Bo Horvat. The 27-year-old is playing in the final year of his current deal and likely will be dealt if the Canucks fall further down the standings or they’re unable to come to terms.

Here’s what Wyshynski wrote about the potential addition of Horvat.

The Bruins have been the best team in the NHL through the first three months of an all-in season, trying to win the Stanley Cup in the potential swan songs for Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci. If only there was a player who could bolster their Cup chances in the short term and give the Bruins a long-term replacement at their soon-to-be thin center position.

It’s an interesting thought as the Black and Gold chase the Stanley Cup with Horvat possibly being the best free agent to hit the market this upcoming offseason. Through 31 games this season, the Canucks captain has 22 goals, nine assists, and 31 points.