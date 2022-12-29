No, Patriots Shouldn’t Consider Replacing Mac Jones With Derek Carr

The Derek Carr era in Las Vegas seems to be over, and the Mac Jones era in New England isn’t going much better.

With Carr seemingly in his final days with the Raiders, is it possible for the Patriots to cut their self-inflicted losses with Jones and start over with Carr at quarterback?

Sure, it’s possible, but it’s not happening — nor should it.

In case you missed it, Josh McDaniels on Wednesday revealed that Carr will sit out the rest of the season with ex-Patriot Jarrett Stidham starting the final two games for the Raiders. The move almost certainly spells the end of Carr’s time in Vegas, as the Raiders can release the veteran quarterback this offseason with minimal financial ramifications.

Additionally, Carr’s impending exit spawned its own quarterback rumor mill, with many wondering whether Tom Brady could join the Raiders in free agency this offseason. Others, including ESPN’s Bill Barnwell, love the idea of McDaniels trading for Jones and the Patriots bringing back Brady or Jimmy Garoppolo. Expect such speculation to ramp up in the coming weeks.

But forget the Brady-Patriots reunion talk for a moment. Let’s focus on the idea of moving on from Jones and bringing in Carr, either via trade or free agency.

It’s just a stupid idea, and you can bet Bill Belichick and Robert Kraft — especially Kraft — feel the same way.