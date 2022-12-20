Packers Cornerback Twists Knife At Patriots After Own Week 15 Mistake

Green Bay Packers cornerback Rasul Douglas knew the mistake he made as soon as he made it on “Monday Night Football” against the Los Angeles Rams. It was especially at the front of mind given how the Week 15 game between the New England Patriots and Las Vegas Raiders ended just one day prior.

The mistake in reference came as Douglas intercepted a pass by Rams quarterback Baker Mayfield with 12 minutes left in the fourth quarter and Green Bay leading 24-12. After hauling in the interception, Douglas was twisted like a top by Rams wideout Ben Skowronek, who was trying to make a tackle at the Los Angeles 22-yard line. Douglas then inexplicably attempted a no-look lateral to a fellow Packers defender only for his pitch to hit the ground. Luckily for Douglas, Green Bay safety Adrian Amos came up with the live ball and it proved no consequence in the Packers victory.

When talking with reporters after the game, Douglas spoke on the mistake and referenced the Patriots’ game-losing lateral on the final play of Sunday’s 30-24 loss to the Raiders.

“As I was going down, I underhanded it and then I seen it hit the ground,” Douglas told reporters, per WEEI. “And I was like, ‘Damn, this is about to be like the Raiders and Patriots.'”

Douglas told reporters his teammates were miffed by the decision.

“They were just like, ‘What the hell are you on?'” Douglas shared.