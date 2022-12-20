Packers Cornerback Twists Knife At Patriots After Own Week 15 Mistake

Green Bay Packers cornerback Rasul Douglas knew the mistake he made as soon as he made it on “Monday Night Football” against the Los Angeles Rams. It was especially at the front of mind given how the Week 15 game between the New England Patriots and Las Vegas Raiders ended just one day prior.
The mistake in reference came as Douglas intercepted a pass by Rams quarterback Baker Mayfield with 12 minutes left in the fourth quarter and Green Bay leading 24-12. After hauling in the interception, Douglas was twisted like a top by Rams wideout Ben Skowronek, who was trying to make a tackle at the Los Angeles 22-yard line. Douglas then inexplicably attempted a no-look lateral to a fellow Packers defender only for his pitch to hit the ground. Luckily for Douglas, Green Bay safety Adrian Amos came up with the live ball and it proved no consequence in the Packers victory.
When talking with reporters after the game, Douglas spoke on the mistake and referenced the Patriots’ game-losing lateral on the final play of Sunday’s 30-24 loss to the Raiders.
“As I was going down, I underhanded it and then I seen it hit the ground,” Douglas told reporters, per WEEI. “And I was like, ‘Damn, this is about to be like the Raiders and Patriots.'”
Douglas told reporters his teammates were miffed by the decision.
“They were just like, ‘What the hell are you on?'” Douglas shared.
The Patriots were dealt a ricochet shot by many others watching the game, too.
Packers head coach Mike LaFleur was able to look back on the mistake with less frustration than Patriots head coach Bill Belichick as Douglas’ miscue didn’t cost Green Bay the game. But LaFleur, too, wasn’t thrilled with the decision.
“That’s definitely not something we want to have happen,” LaFleur told reporters, per the team. “Definitely kind of a careless pitch back, if you will. And Rasul is too smart, he knows better. And it’s something we definitely will address. He made a great play on the interception, Kenny Clark forced the pressure there, but yeah, we got to do a better job taking care of the football in that situation.”
New England wasn’t as fortunate as Green Bay. The mind-shattering play by Patriots wideout Jakobi Meyers, who attempted a cross-field pass to quarterback Mac Jones just shy of midfield, cost the team massively as Raiders pass rusher Chandler Jones ultimately turned it into a game-winning touchdown. It also caused New England’s playoff aspirations to plummet.