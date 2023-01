The Boston Bruins put up a good fight, but ultimately fell to the Buffalo Sabres in overtime at TD Garden.

Patrice Bergeron was highlighted as a player to watch prior to the game and delivered with a power-play goal in the second period to tie the game for the second time on the night.

This was Bergeron’s 15th goal of the season.

