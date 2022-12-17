Patrice Bergeron Honored By Bruins For 1,000 Point Milestone

It was a great way to honor the captain

Patrice Bergeron is a team-first person, but Saturday afternoon was all about the Bruins captain.

Bergeron was honored in a pregame ceremony prior to Boston’s puck drop against the Columbus Blue Jackets at TD Garden for reaching 1,000 career points — which all came with the Bruins — Nov. 21 against the Tampa Bay Lightning when he assisted on Brad Marchand’s goal in the 5-3 win.

The ceremony featured Bergeron’s wife, Stephanie, and their three children, a gold stick presented by general manager Don Sweeney, a $37,000 dollar check made out to his Patrice’s Pal’s charity presented by president Cam Neely and a crystal plaque presented by Bruins legend and fellow 1,000 point club member Johnny Bucyk.

David Krejci and Brad Marchand also presented Bergeron with gifts.

The ceremony also was featured in French, Bergeron’s native language.

A video on the TD Garden jumbotron compiled highlights of Bergeron’s milestones throughout his NHL career from his first point, first career hat trick and his 1,000th point.

He then had video messages from Bucyk, Ray Bourque and Phil Esposito, the three other Bruins players to reach the milestone.

Before Bergeron even took the ice, Massachusetts Governor declared Dec. 17 as Patrice Bergeron day.

