Patrice Bergeron Reacts To Reaching Third In Bruins Points History

BOSTON — The 2022-23 NHL season has been a historical one for Patrice Bergeron, and the Bruins captain continued his climb up the franchise leaderboards Saturday.

Boston lost to the Buffalo Sabres in overtime at TD Garden, 4-3. The Black and Gold kept its point streak at home going and head into 2023 with an 18-0-3 record on home ice, which tied with the 1973-74 Bruins for the longest home point streak in NHL history.

The Bruins nearly pulled off a comeback as Patrice Bergeron tied it up in the third period after Boston was down, 2-1. Brad Marchand potted the go-ahead goal, but the Sabres didn’t give up, and Alex Tuch scored the game-winner in overtime to notch a career-high in points with four.

Bergeron’s goal also was significant because it put the center at 1,012 career points, which tied Phil Esposito for third on the Bruins’ all-time scoring list.

“Someone mentioned last game that I was a point away,” Bergeron said postgame. “These guys are legends. It’s an honor to be even up there with them. Took me a lot more games than them, but it’s definitely nice. As I said, they’re legends of the game and it’s pretty amazing.”

The five-time Selke winner reached 1,000 points when he assisted on a Brad Marchand goal against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Nov. 29, which the Bruins celebrated at TD Garden on Dec. 17.

Bergeron is behind John Bucyk, who had 1,339 points, and Ray Bourque, who had 1,506 points for second and first on the franchise scoring list, respectively.