Why Chargers-Colts Game Is Important For Patriots Playoff Picture

It’s mathematically impossible for the Patriots to finish with the fifth seed or higher in the AFC. If New England winds up making the playoffs, it most likely will be as the conference’s seventh seed.

However, finishing with the sixth seed — and thus potentially avoiding a first-round trip to Kansas City or Buffalo — remains possible. But the path to that outcome starts Monday night in Indianapolis.

New England’s most straightforward road to the postseason is to win its final two games: vs. the Miami Dolphins and at the Buffalo Bills. If it does that, Bill Belichick’s team is guaranteed a spot in the NFL playoffs. The Patriots also could earn a spot if they beat the Dolphins and lose to the Bills, but that would require the Los Angeles Chargers losing their final three games.

In any case, the Patriots must beat the Dolphins this Sunday. If they lose, they’re eliminated from playoff contention.

Now, about the sixth seed.

There are multiple ways for New England to finish with the sixth seed, but all of them require the Chargers to lose to the Colts on Monday night. It’s impossible for the Patriots to earn higher than the seventh seed if Los Angeles prevails at Lucas Oil Stadium.

(You can click here to review the NFL’s tiebreaking procedures.)