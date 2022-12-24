Three Studs, Three Duds From Patriots’ Crushing Loss To Bengals

FOXBORO, Mass. — There were many empty seats at Gillette Stadium on Saturday, but thousands of dedicated Patriots fans still braved freezing-cold temperatures to watch their favorite team on Christmas Eve.

Their gift? A depressing lump of coal.

New England fought hard but ultimately was outclassed by the Cincinnati Bengals, suffering a deflating 22-18 loss that all but ruined its chances of making the NFL playoffs. After trailing 22-0 at halftime, the Patriots shut out the Bengals while rattling off 18 unanswered points and had even had a chance to win the game, but their comeback attempt fell short.

The first half was especially ugly. There were boos and “Zappe!” chants throughout as New England’s offense failed to cross midfield once. During the first quarter, the Patriots managed zero first downs and possessed the ball for just three minutes and 16 seconds.

But the second half was a different story, as a Marcus Jones pick-six preceeded a Bengals punt that led to New England’s first touchdown drive of the afternoon. Then, during the fourth quarter, Mac Jones connected with Jakobi Meyers on a miraculous touchdown pass that first was tipped by receiver/tight end Scotty Washington. It was an outrageous play.

On Cincy’s next drive, Matthew Judon forced a fumble that was recovered by Marcus Jones. The Patriots then drove to the 5-yard line before a Rhamondre Stevenson fumbled away what could’ve been a game-winning drive. It was a heartbreaking ending for the Patriots, who appeared on the verge of picking up their biggest win of the season.