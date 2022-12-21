Patriots-Bengals Weather: Saturday Game Could Be Coldest Of Season

If you plan on going to Gillette Stadium on Saturday, you might want to bring a winter coat.

Like, a good one.

As of Wednesday morning, forecasts called for cold and windy weather during Saturday’s matchup between the New England Patriots and the Cincinnati Bengals. Temperatures at kickoff are expected to be in the low 20s, with a consistent breeze making it feel between 8 and 15 degrees. And it’ll be even worse during tailgating hours.

Take a look:

EARLY LOOK: The game Christmas Eve is looking frigid! While the storm Friday moves out by this time, leftover winds put wind chills during the game in the single digits/teens.



For more on Friday's Weather Alert Day, head to https://t.co/TrIqURTlTr for the latest updates. @nbc10 pic.twitter.com/lPCdtBOuEH — Christina Erne (@ChristinaErne) December 21, 2022

Obviously, that could be bad news for a Patriots offense that can’t even get its act together when playing in a dome.

Quarterback Mac Jones has proven capable of playing well in cold weather — he was very good in last season’s playoff loss to the Buffalo Bills — but the jury is out on whether he has the arm strength required to put up numbers in windy conditions. And New England might need Jones to be at his best if it wants to keep pace with Joe Burrow and Cincy’s high-powered offense.