Bill Belichick Dismisses Kendrick Bourne’s Criticism Of Patriots Play-Calling

There’s a great chance that Kendrick Bourne was called into the proverbial principal’s office after his postgame venting last Thursday night.

The Patriots receiver voiced his frustrations with the state of New England’s offense after his team’s ugly home loss to the Buffalo Bills. In addition to calling out an underperforming offensive line, Bourne criticized play-calling in key situations, including on third downs and in the red zone. The Patriots on Thursday went 3-for-12 on third downs and 0-for-1 in the red zone and now are tied for the worst red-zone offense in the NFL.

Bourne didn’t mention Matt Patricia by name, but he didn’t have to.

“We just need to scheme up better,” Bourne said after the Week 13 defeat at Gillette Stadium. “We need to know what they’re doing. We need to know what they want to do on third down, you know what I mean? We’re kind of sporadic. They call this and we call that and it falls into what they want. We need to have it where they’re falling into what we want. That’s not my job. It’s my job to just run the call.

“But as we all could see, they had, what, 30 first downs? And we only had eight. So something they were doing against us was working, and something we were doing against them wasn’t working. It’s just about figuring it out each week. We’ve still got life, but we need to hurry up and figure it out.”

The Patriots showed a semblance of life on their final drive, going 60 yards (albeit in 17 plays) before kicking a field goal. The drive included multiple downfield passes, a departure from much of what took place earlier in the game.

Bourne openly wondered what took so long.