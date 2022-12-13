Three Studs, Three Duds From Patriots’ Needed Win Over Cardinals

FOXBORO, Mass. — The Patriots absolutely needed to get a victory Monday night in Arizona, and they got it done.

It wasn’t pretty. Despite the Cardinals losing star quarterback Kyler Murray to a reportedly serious knee injury on the first drive of the game, New England had to fight and claw for a 27-13 win in a game that shouldn’t have been close. In fact, the score was tied in third quarter before a DeAndre Hopkins fumble resulted in a Raekwon McMillan scoop-and-score that totally changed the game. Replacement QB Colt McCoy threw an interception on Arizona’s next series, and the Patriots responded with a touchdown drive that put the game out of reach.

Mac Jones was fine, completing 24 of 35 passes for 235 yards and zero touchdowns to go along with one interception that wasn’t his fault. The two offensive touchdowns were delivered by rookie running backs Pierre Strong and Kevin Harris, both of whom saw increased playing time after Rhamondre Stevenson was ruled out due to an ankle injury. The Patriots also lost receiver DeVante Parker (concussion) and rookie cornerback Jack Jones (knee) to injuries during the first half.

When the dust settled, New England’s struggling and shorthanded offense went 2-for-3 in the red zone, 3-for-10 on third down and compiled 18 total first downs. So, there was some bad and some good, though it should’ve been better against one of the NFL’s worst defenses.

On the other side, McCoy completed 27 of 40 passes for 246 yards and zero touchdowns to go along with one interception. Running back James Conner racked up 85 yards and a score on 15 carries, and Hopkins caught seven balls on 11 targets for 79 yards. The Patriots defense wasn’t good for much of this game, and you could make a strong case that the result would’ve been different had Murray not suffered his knee injury.

Nevertheless, a win is a win, and New England will take it, along with sole possession of the AFC’s final playoff spot.

The Patriots improved to 7-6 with the victory while Arizona dropped to 4-9 with the loss. New England now will prepare for next Sunday afternoon’s road game against the Las Vegas Raiders.