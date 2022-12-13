Patriots Great Loved Marcus Jones’ Extremely Busy Game Against Cardinals

Marcus Jones did a bit of everything or the Patriots on Monday night.

With New England down its top two receivers in Arizona, the rookie cornerback played a career-high eight snaps on offense. With cornerbacks Jacks Jones and Jalen Mills sidelined due to injuries, he saw a career-high 67 defensive snaps. And Jones once again served as the Patriots’ primary return specialist, seeing 42% of special teams snaps in the 27-13 victory over the Cardinals.

And Jones wasn’t just out there. He made an impact in all three phases.

The third-round pick, often covering star receiver DeAndre Hopkins, finished with five passes defended, including an interception returned 18 yards. He also caught one pass for 12 yards and returned one punt for seven yards while averaging 23.5 yards on his two kickoff returns.

The busy performance impressed longtime Patriots linebacker Dont’a Hightower.

“Are you not entertained?!?” Hightower tweeted along with a laughing emoji.

The question now becomes: How will the Patriots manage Jones’ workload moving forward?