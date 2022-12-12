Patriots Elevate Much-Hyped Draft Pick For Cardinals Game

UPDATE (6:50 P.M. ET): Patriots linebacker Cameron McGrone will not play Monday night against the Cardinals despite being elevated from the practice squad hours before kickoff.

ORIGINAL STORY: GLENDALE, Ariz. — A much-ballyhooed member of the New England Patriots’ 2021 draft class is set to make his NFL debut Monday night.

The Patriots elevated second-year linebacker Cameron McGrone from their practice squad for their primetime matchup with the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Veteran linebacker Jamie Collins also was elevated for the second time this season.

It’s the first career elevation for McGrone, who missed his entire rookie year with a torn ACL and has spent all of this season on the P-squad. The Michigan product was expected to compete for a starting role after being lauded by position coach Steve Belichick and director of player personnel Matt Groh during the offseason, but he failed to distinguish himself during training camp and the preseason and was released during final roster cuts.

A 22-year-old who likely would have gone higher than his draft slot (fifth round, No. 177 overall) had his college career not been cut short by injury, McGrone was viewed as a highly athletic prospect who’d bring a jolt of speed and playmaking ability to the Patriots’ linebacking corps. He’s also smaller than a prototypical Patriots linebacker, with the team listing him at 6-foot-1, 236 pounds.

“He plays fast, he’s got good speed, and he showed some good instincts out there (in) practice, which was exciting to see,” Belichick said in May, referring to McGrone’s three-week practice cameo late last season. “You kind of take it for granted where all these guys have been playing for months and months and playing games and stuff like that, and then this kid comes on the field for the first time, going against NFL players, which he’d never done before, everybody else has been playing, he hadn’t played in a long time, he’s coming off a knee injury, and he looked like he belonged out there with everybody else.”