Patriots Fans Will Love Josh Uche’s ‘Favorite’ Pass-Rush Move

TUCSON, Ariz. — Josh Uche has emerged as a pass-rushing force for the Patriots this season. After seeing little playing time and production over his first two campaigns, Uche in 2022 has racked up a whopping 10 sacks, all of which have come in his last six games.

And, like any good pass rusher, Uche gets his sacks in a variety of ways. With the help of future Hall of Famer Von Miller, the 2020 second-round pick has incorporated a bevy of moves into his arsenal and uses them to win 1-on-1 battles with offensive tackles.

But what’s his favorite pass-rush move? Uche was asked that question Wednesday, and New England fans will love his answer.

“The one where I’m not thinking; I’m just going,” Uche said after the Patriots practiced at the University of Arizona. “I’d say that’s my favorite one, where, just out there flowing and it’s just happening.”

How does that work, though? Can a player really line up against an elite offensive tackle and not have a clear plan of attack?

“It all depends, man, it’s hard to explain,” Uche said. “Pass-rushers, it’s kind of like an art, you know? Everyone has their own certain twist of things, and it’s kind of hard to explain. It’s just got to be appreciated … everyone sees it differently. I just kind of do my thing. I paint it how I see it.”

Uche’s approach clearly is working. Seemingly on track to be one of many draft busts in the Bill Belichick era, Uche has delivered a breakout campaign — and at the perfect time. With Christian Barmore out of the lineup for much of the season, the Patriots have needed supplemental pass rush to support Matthew Judon, and Uche, along with Deatrich Wise, have answered the call.