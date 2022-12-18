Patriots Inactives Reaction: Offensive Weapons Up; DBs In Trouble

LAS VEGAS — The New England Patriots will get their two most important weapons back Sunday. But their cornerback depth will be tested against a talented Las Vegas Raiders offense.

Wide receiver Jakobi Meyers and running back Rhamondre Stevenson both will play against Las Vegas after being listed as questionable with a concussion and an ankle injury, respectively.

Meyers sat out last week’s win over the Arizona Cardinals. Stevenson suffered his injury during that game and did not play after halftime. The Patriots will be without their No. 2 option at both positions with DeVante Parker (concussion) and Damien Harris (thigh) both ruled out.

It’s unclear whether Meyers or Stevenson will be limited Sunday, but it might not be realistic for the latter to handle his usual heavy workload after missing two practices this week and being limited in a third. Stevenson, the Patriots’ leader in rushing yards and receptions, regularly plays nearly every offensive snap when Harris is unavailable.

New England will need Pierre Strong and/or Kevin Harris to spell Stevenson at times against Las Vegas. The rookie running backs both impressed against Arizona in the first extended offensive playing time of their respective careers, with each rushing for a touchdown and Strong finishing with a team-high 90 yards from scrimmage.

On defense, the Patriots will be without two of their top three cornerbacks with Jalen Mills (groin) and Jack Jones (knee) both inactive. Jones had been listed as questionable and was on the field in workout clothes for pregame warmups, but the Patriots ultimately ruled him out. Expect another busy day for rookie Marcus Jones, who should start opposite veteran Jonathan Jones after playing 86 snaps across all three phases against the Cardinals. Slot corner Myles Bryant and reserve Shaun Wade round out the Patriots’ cornerback group.

This is not an ideal week for New England to be shorthanded in the secondary, as the Raiders boast a dangerous array of pass-catchers led by All-Pro wideout Davante Adams, slot receiver Hunter Renfrow and tight end Darren Waller. Renfrow and Waller will make their returns to the lineup Sunday after being activated off injured reserve.