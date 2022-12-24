Patriots Injuries: Good News On Three Key Offensive Players

The Patriots will be without DeVante Parker on Saturday, but there’s a good chance they’ll have three other banged-up offensive players in the lineup.

Running back Rhamondre Stevenson is expected to play for New England when it hosts the Cincinnati Bengals, according to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport. Stevenson also played through his injured ankle last Sunday when he racked up 19 rushes for 172 yards against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Additionally, receiver Jakobi Meyers likely will play in the Patriots’ pivotal Week 16 matchup. However, running back Damien Harris, who missed the last three games due to a thigh injury, will be a game-time decision.

All three are listed as questionable on New England’s latest injury report.

#Patriots RB Rhamondre Stevenson (ankle) is likely to play despite being listed as questionable, while RB Damien Harris (thigh) is more of a game-time decision, source said. WR Jakobi Meyers (shoulder) is also expected to go. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 24, 2022

As of Saturday morning, there wasn’t an update on wideout Tyquan Thornton, who is listed as questionable due to a knee injury. The speedy rookie has played in every game since returning from a collarbone injury in Week 5.

The Patriots and Bengals will kick off from Gillette Stadium at 1 p.m. ET.