Patriots Injuries: Updates On Devin McCourty, Brenden Schooler

GLENDALE, Ariz. — The Patriots won a war of attrition Monday night in Arizona.

New England lost receiver DeVante Parker, running back Rhamondre Stevenson and cornerback Jack Jones to injuries during the first half of its eventual 27-13 win over the Cardinals. Parker suffered a concussion; Stevenson attempted to play through an ankle injury before being ruled out and Jones was forced out of the Week 14 contest due to a knee injury that he downplayed after the game.

But that’s not all.

Veteran safety Devin McCourty exited during the fourth quarter, causing him to finish with a season-low 85% of defensive snaps. The nature of McCourty’s injury wasn’t immediately clear, but Patriots head coach Bill Belichick during a Tuesday morning WEEI interview indicated McCourty was evaluated for a concussion.

It sounds like McCourty will be fine, however.

“I’m straight. Just old,” he told Andrew Callahan of the Boston Herald after the game.

Additionally, rookie special teams ace Brenden Schooler was spotted wearing a brace on his left wrist while inside the locker room. Schooler told NESN.com that he suffered the injury during the game but that it doesn’t seem serious.