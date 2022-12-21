Patriots Injury Report: Rookie Wideout Has New Injury; Specialist Sits Out

The New England Patriots added their rookie wide receiver and one of their starting cornerbacks to the injury report ahead of Saturday’s matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals.

Wideout Tyquan Thornton (knee) was listed as a limited participant in Wednesday’s practice, as was cornerback Jonathan Jones (chest). Both players are dealing with new injuries.

Thornton has played in every game since returning from a broken collarbone in Week 5, but he’s provided minimal production, catching 17 passes on 33 targets for 166 yards and one touchdown in 10 appearances.

With Jones now ailing, the Patriots are dealing with injuries to each of their top three cornerbacks — a suboptimal development as they prepare to face Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, Tyler Boyd and the Bengals’ explosive, Joe Burrow-led offense. Jalen Mills has missed the last three games with a groin injury and did not practice Wednesday. Jack Jones (knee) was limited after not playing in Sunday’s loss to the Las Vegas Raiders.

Wide receiver DeVante Parker (concussion) also was held out of Wednesday’s practice, as was long snapper Joe Cardona, who’s been battling an ankle injury. The Patriots signed long snapper Tucker Addington to their practice squad last week as insurance behind Cardona. The Navy product has not missed a game since joining New England in 2015.

A total of six Patriots players were listed as limited, including running back Damien Harris, who did not play against the Raiders.

Here is the Patriots’ full injury report: