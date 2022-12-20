Patriots Injury Report: Two Starters Miss Projected Practice

On a short week, the New England Patriots didn’t practice Tuesday, but still revealed a projected injury report.
The Patriots are required to submit the hypothetical report as they prepare to face the Cincinnati Bengals on Saturday. And while the injury report is an estimation, it didn’t bring a whole lot of good news.
The Patriots would have been without two starters Tuesday with Jalen Mills (groin) and DeVante Parker (concussion) still recovering from their injuries. Mills hasn’t played for nearly a month, missing the last three games while Parker suffered his much-talked-about head injury early in the Week 15 win over the Arizona Cardinals.
While the Patriots would have been down both Mills and Parker, they also would have had several other key contributors on both sides of the ball limited if they had held practice.
Here is the Patriots’ full injury report:
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
CB Jalen Mills — Groin
WR DeVante Parker — Concussion
LIMITED PARTICIPATION
T Yodny Cajuste — Calf/Back
LS Joe Cardona — Ankle
RB Damien Harris — Thigh
CB Jack Jones — Knee
WR Jakobi Meyers — Shoulder
RB Rhamondre Stevenson — Ankle
The Bengals, who are one of the NFL’s hottest teams at the moment having won six straight games, are dealing with some bumps and bruises but received a couple of positive updates. Trey Hendrickson, who missed Sunday’s win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with a wrist injury, would have been a limited participant in practice as would have tight end Hayden Hurst (calf), who hasn’t played since Dec. 4.
Wideout Tee Higgins also popped up on the injury due to a hamstring ailment.
Here is the Bengals’ full injury report:
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
T La’el Collins — Rest
DE Sam Hubbard — Calf
DT DJ Reader — Rest
LIMITED PARTICIPATION
CB Jalen Davis — Thumb
DE Trey Hendrickson — Wrist
WR Tee Higgins — Hamstring
CB Mike Hilton — Knee
TE Hayden Hurst — Calf
WR Trent Taylor — Hamstring
CB Cam Taylor-Britt — Shoulder
The Patriots and Bengals kick off from Gillette Stadium on Christmas Eve at 1 p.m. ET.