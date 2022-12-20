Patriots Injury Report: Two Starters Miss Projected Practice

On a short week, the New England Patriots didn’t practice Tuesday, but still revealed a projected injury report.

The Patriots are required to submit the hypothetical report as they prepare to face the Cincinnati Bengals on Saturday. And while the injury report is an estimation, it didn’t bring a whole lot of good news.

The Patriots would have been without two starters Tuesday with Jalen Mills (groin) and DeVante Parker (concussion) still recovering from their injuries. Mills hasn’t played for nearly a month, missing the last three games while Parker suffered his much-talked-about head injury early in the Week 15 win over the Arizona Cardinals.

While the Patriots would have been down both Mills and Parker, they also would have had several other key contributors on both sides of the ball limited if they had held practice.

Here is the Patriots’ full injury report:

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

CB Jalen Mills — Groin

WR DeVante Parker — Concussion

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

T Yodny Cajuste — Calf/Back

LS Joe Cardona — Ankle

RB Damien Harris — Thigh

CB Jack Jones — Knee

WR Jakobi Meyers — Shoulder

RB Rhamondre Stevenson — Ankle