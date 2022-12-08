Patriots Injury Report: Five Starters Miss Thursday’s Practice

FOXBORO, Mass. — The Patriots are dealing with some key injuries ahead of Monday night’s game against the Arizona Cardinals.

Five players were missing from Thursday’s practice in New England, including offensive tackle Trent Brown and receiver Jakobi Meyers. Brown still is dealing with an illness that’s plagued him for multiple weeks, while Meyers suffered a concussion during the final minutes of last Thursday night’s home loss to the Buffalo Bills.

Here’s the full injury report:

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

RB Damien Harris — Thigh

T Trent Brown — Illness

WR Jakobi Meyers — Concussion

CB Jalen Mills — Groin

OL Isaiah Wynn — Foot

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

T Yodny Cajuste — Calf/Back

Mills, Wynn and Harris all missed last Thursday’s game against Buffalo. At this point, they seemingly face an uphill battle toward playing in Arizona.

The Patriots will practice again Friday and Saturday before traveling West on Sunday. Kickoff against the Cardinals is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET on Monday night.