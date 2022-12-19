Jakobi Meyers Embraced By This Patriots Legend After Crushing Loss

LAS VEGAS — Julian Edelman had a front-row seat to one of the worst and most inexplicable losses in Patriots history.

Edelman was in a field-level box behind the end zone that Chandler Jones ran into after picking off Jakobi Meyers’ ill-advised lateral on the final play of Sunday’s game in Las Vegas. The longtime New England receiver posted a profanity-laden video moments after watching his former team suffer a last-second, 30-24 loss to the Raiders.

“What the (expletive) are we doing?” Edelman said multiple times in the video, which you can see here.

After the game, a despondent and teary-eyed Meyers took responsibility for the play, which happened after an ill-advised lateral by an equally accountable Rhamondre Stevenson. Moments after speaking with reporters, Meyers walked through a tunnel next to where Edelman was seated. The former teammates shared an embrace, though it was difficult to hear what Edelman said to Meyers. However, he clearly was offering words of support.

Meyers then slowly walked across the field and toward the Patriots’ buses.

With the loss, New England now is 7-7 and looking up at the Los Angeles Chargers for the AFC’s final playoff spot. The Patriots are guaranteed a postseason berth if they win their final three games, but that is a tall order.

First up: Next Saturday’s home matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals.