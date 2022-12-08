Patriots Legend Working With AFC East Rival Prior To Rematch

At 6-6, the New England Patriots can use all the help they can get in their run toward the postseason. It doesn’t appear they’ll be getting it from a former team legend, however.

Willie McGinest, who spent 12 seasons with the Patriots — winning three Super Bowls, was a guest at Miami Dolphins practice Thursday, giving out pointers to some of their pass rushers.

“Legendary Patriots LB Willie McGinest out here doing drills (with Jaelan) Phillips, (Melvin) Ingram, (Bradley) Chubb, (Andrew) Van Ginkel (and Cameron) Goode,” Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post tweeted Thursday. “McGinest, (a) Long Beach native, works for (NFL Media) and would know former Patriots staffers like Josh Boyer.”

Boyer, the Dolphins’ defensive coordinator, coached McGinest with the Patriots in 2006 — cultivating a relationship that has seemingly lasted nearly two decades. Miami outside linebackers coach Ty McKenzie was a draft pick in New England back in 2009, and was mentored by McGinest following the former Pro-Bowlers playing career.

A longtime visitor of Patriots practices over the years, McGinest has also made his way around the league to help impart wisdom on the younger generation.

One of the greatest linebackers in Patriots history, McGinest finished his career in New England with four interceptions, 16 forced fumbles, 78.0 sacks and 79 tackles for loss — a franchise record. He holds the NFL postseason record for career sacks (16.0) and sacks in a game (4.5, 2006 Wild Card).