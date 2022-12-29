Mac Jones Shows Support For Tua Tagovailoa Amid Concussion Issues

FOXBORO, Mass. — Tua Tagovailoa landing back in concussion protocol undoubtedly helps Mac Jones’ chances of leading the Patriots to a crucial win in Sunday’s game against the Miami Dolphins.

But, first and foremost, New England’s sophomore quarterback is concerned for the well-being of a good friend.

Tagovailoa will miss the Week 17 matchup at Gillette Stadium, according to Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel, with Miami planning to start backup quarterback Teddy Bridgewater. After Wednesday’s Patriots practice, Jones was asked for his thoughts on Tagovailoa, whom he played with while at Alabama.

‘Yeah, I love Tua,” Jones said. “I think he’s just a great dude. I was fortunate to learn from him and be his friend, obviously, at Alabama. Obviously, had kind of a tough year here with the injury stuff but also has had a great year. Has played really well in almost every game.

“So, tough to hear that news. I have all the respect for him, his family, his brother, everybody. It’s a great family. I hope he feels better.”

New England must win Sunday afternoon to keep its playoff hopes alive. If the Patriots beat the Dolphins and then earn a road win over the Buffalo Bills the following weekend, they are guaranteed a spot in the NFL playoffs.

Bill Belichick’s team also could land in the postseason with an 8-9 record, but that would require some help from other teams.