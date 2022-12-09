Patriots Mailbag: Who Should Lead Pats’ Offense In 2023?

Mailbag time! Let’s dive right into your New England Patriots questions.

@Michael4sure

Why on earth does Matt Patricia still have a job? And why is Kendrick Bourne in the dog house for speaking the truth?

Bill Belichick said this week that he feels “good” about the Patriots’ offensive setup and won’t make any “major changes” for the home stretch, so it sounds like fans are stuck with Patricia as New England’s offensive play-caller through the end of this season.

The experiment of replacing Josh McDaniels with a defensive coach (Patricia) and a special teams coach (Joe Judge) has been a resounding failure thus far, with the Patriots regressing from a borderline top-10 offense in 2021 to one of the NFL’s worst this season. And buy-in from the players seems to be waning, as evidenced by Mac Jones’ sideline blowup and Bourne’s explosive postgame comments (by Patriots standards) about Patricia’s play-calling.

Belichick believes it’s too late in the season to switch play-callers. But unless the offense improves considerably over these final five weeks, it’s hard to imagine New England sticking with this controversial and much-maligned leadership structure in 2023. As much loyalty as Belichick clearly has to Patricia and Judge, even he has to recognize that the status quo is not working.

The offense is a mess. Jones looks more like a rookie than he did last season. Every skill player not named Rhamondre Stevenson or Jakobi Meyers is having one of the worst seasons of his career. Something has to change.

As for Bourne, there hasn’t been any public evidence that his remarks landed him in Belichick’s doghouse, though the head coach surely did not appreciate him. We’ll see if it affects his playing time Monday night against the Arizona Cardinals, but the Patriots may need him with Meyers on the mend.

Meyers took a shot to the head late in last week’s loss to the Buffalo Bills and still was in concussion protocol as of Thursday night.