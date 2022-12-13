Matt Patricia, Vance Joseph Share Embrace After Drama-Filled Week

Matt Patricia and Vance Joseph appeared to bury the hatchet Monday night.

Joseph, the Cardinals’ defensive coordinator, made headlines last week with his comments about Patricia’s performance as the Patriots’ offensive play-caller. The remarks were viewed by many as further evidence of Patricia being mocked for his conservative approach to running New England’s offense.

“I see an offense that’s running the football well,” Joseph told reporters during a news conference. “It’s a very conservative pass game. Lots of screens — a ton of screens. It’s like a defensive guy’s calling offense. It’s how a defensive guy would call offensive plays, right? Let’s not turn the ball over, let’s get four yards a play, let’s try to burn clock, and that’s what they’re doing. And that’s what he’s going to do on Monday night. He’s going to be patient, maybe take a shot from time-to-time, but for the most part, it’s run game, it’s quick game and it’s screens.”

Joseph’s comments clearly irked Bill Belichick and likely bothered Patricia, too. But ESPN cameras captured Joseph and Patricia sharing an embrace after New England’s needed 27-13 victory in Arizona on Monday.

Take a look:

That must of been a weird conversation between Vance Joseph and Matt Patricia. pic.twitter.com/ahAmdOJ9OO — Joe Kayata (@NBC10_Joe) December 13, 2022

That’s great and all, but Patricia kinda proved Joseph right Monday night, and not in a good way.